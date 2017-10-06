× Woman arrested after being caught on elevator camera kicking dog

FLORIDA– A woman has been arrested after surveillance video from an elevator surfaced and showed her repeatedly kicking a small dog.

Police said the incident happened September 20 inside an elevator in Aventura, according to WBAL.

Keevonna Wilson, 24, was arrested on an animal cruelty charge, and the dog was removed by Miami-Dade Animal Services and received medical treatment.

According to the dog’s medical report, the dog appeared to be in good health, but appeared to be in pain when its abdomen and lower back were touched. The report also said that the dog had bruises on its abdominal area.