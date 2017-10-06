× York City mayor allegedly attacked by son at campaign office, police say

YORK — York City Mayor Kim Bracey was allegedly attacked by her son Saturday morning at her campaign office in the 100 block of South Beaver Street.

According to police, 30-year-old Brandon Anderson punched Bracey in the left side of her face, resulting in her falling to the ground.

Anderson then allegedly kicked the mayor several times in her back, head and in the face, the affidavit says.

The affidavit adds that a bystander stopped Anderson as he was attempting to hit Bracey with a wooden flag pole.

Anderson is charged with simple assault and harassment.