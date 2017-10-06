× You’ll need shorts and flip flips for the start of the weekend, and the umbrella handy for Sunday!

SUMMER FEEL CONTINUES

Expect a very warm evening for football! Skies are partly to mostly cloudy but the area should remain dry. Temperatures are in the 70s through much of the early evening before dropping back to the upper 60s late. Clouds keep readings mild in the lower and middle 60s overnight. Winds pick up out of the south boosting temperatures quickly into the lower 80’s. The humidity increases too, so it will feel stickier. An approaching cold front brings a few showers for the second half of the weekend. Don’t expect wet weather to be widespread, in fact, just a few showers are possible. Either way, keep the umbrella handy throughout the day. It’s another muggy, warm day, with highs around 80 degrees. Some spots could slip into the lower 80s. Tropical moisture begins to stream north overnight into Monday. Remnants of Tropical Storm Nate brings much needed wet weather to begin the week.

BENEFICIAL SOAKING NEXT WEEK

Prepare for a wet day, as rain is likely for much of Monday. Parts of the area could pick up a couple of inches of rain. We’ll monitor the risk of flooding due to heavy rainfall. Clouds and showers keeps temperatures in the 70s. System pulls away Tuesday, and while showers are still possible, there are more dry hours with breaks of sunshine. Readings are quite warm near 80 degrees. Some uncertainty after Tuesday with many differences on the modeling, as to timing of our next frontal system. Right now, showers are possible on Wednesday. Temperatures start trending cooler, closer to seasonable averages, late week.

