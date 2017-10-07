×

NEWVILLE BOROUGH, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa — Two Newville residents are facing multiple child sex abuse charges after police investigate an accusation.

On September 27th, Newville Borough Police arrested Joseph Barrick, 40, and Tracy Miller, 46, after the pair was accused of assaulting and abusing two children as long as three-years-ago.

The investigation into the accusation took over a year, and spanned multiple counties says police.

Barrick and Miller are facing a slew of charges including Rape of a child, Involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, and Indecent assault.

They were arraigned in front of Judge Cohick and bail was set $175,000 each.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 12, 2017.