× Carlisle man dies in DUI crash

SOUTH MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa — One man is dead following a single vehicle DUI crash in South Middleton Township on Thursday evening.

The crash occurred on Thursday evening around 11:00 p.m., when a vehicle driven by Elijah Oleary, 21, of Carlisle, was traveling on East Springville Road in the area of Lindsey Road. For unknown reasons, Oleary’s car traveled off the road, struck a road-side boulder and guide rail before overturning onto it’s roof.

Oleary was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene.

State Police say that Oleary was under the influence at the time of the crash.