× Crash involving a farm tractor & SUV kills two in Franklin County

QUINCY TOWNSHIP, FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa — Emergency crews are on scene of a deadly crash in Franklin County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were called around 2:45 p.m. Saturday, for a crash involving a farm tractor and an SUV. It happened in the 7700-block of Wayne Highway in Quincy Township.

A state police spokesperson says two people are dead as a result of the crash. The incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story.