Crash involving a farm tractor & SUV kills two in Franklin County
QUINCY TOWNSHIP, FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa — Emergency crews are on scene of a deadly crash in Franklin County.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were called around 2:45 p.m. Saturday, for a crash involving a farm tractor and an SUV. It happened in the 7700-block of Wayne Highway in Quincy Township.
A state police spokesperson says two people are dead as a result of the crash. The incident is still under investigation.
This is a developing story.
39.819375 -77.605667