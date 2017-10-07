East Berlin Police Chief earns black belt status in Cumberland County

CAMP HILL, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A police chief in Cumberland County was recognized for achieving a very difficult test on Saturday.

East Berlin Police Chief, Terry Seitz has been working hard studying Tae Kwon Do at Tiger Rock Martial Arts Academy in Lower Allen Township.

His hard work finally paid off this weekend after he received his first-degree black belt.

Seitz who works in Adams County says he hopes learning this from martial arts will help him as a police officer by keeping the community safe.

He says it was challenging, but it is important to push yourself to achieve your goals.

“I am glad that I achieved it and stuck with it. There were times where you’d wake up and you get off work and you’re tired but you have class that night and you just have to fight and say, you know what instead of skipping class…I am still going to go,” said Terry Seitz, East Berlin Police Chief.

Seitz says his next goal is to earn second-degree black belt status.