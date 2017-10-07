NICU families and staff gather in York County to support each other

EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Hundreds of families and caregivers gathered in at Leg up Farm in York County on Saturday for Wellspan York Hospitals yearly Neonatal Intensive care unit reunion.

The event offers a place for Neonatal Intensive Care Unit families to catch up and speak with those who helped care for their loved ones during a time of need.

Members of the Wellspan York NICU Parent Support Group were also there to support families.

People who went took part in family-friendly activities including artist face sketches, face painting and games.

The annual event has been going on more than 25 years.