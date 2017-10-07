× Police arrest suspected bank robber in Cumberland County

MECHANICSBURG, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa — Silver Spring Township Police arrest a suspected bank robber on Saturday.

Police say a man wearing a camouflage hoodie, a half mask, baseball hat and sun glasses robbed the Fulton Bank on the 6500 block of Carlisle Pike in Mechanicsburg on Friday afternoon.

No weapon was displayed, but the suspect did place a loaded round of ammunition on the bank tellers desk. He got away with an undisclosed amount of cash and fled in a maroon SUV.

Silver Spring Township Police stopped the SUV just before I-81 and arrested the driver, 42-year-old Christopher Mortorff, of East Berlin.

Mortorff is facing robbery charges, theft, and terrorist threats.

He remains in Cumberland County Prison in lieu of $300,000 bail.