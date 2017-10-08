Country music festival in Lancaster County takes steps to keep the public safe

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. –A Lancaster County music festival took steps to keep everyone safe this weekend.

The 26th annual ‘I-105 Turkey Hill Fallfest’ brought hundreds of country music fans to the Barn at Overlook Community Campus in Manheim Township Sunday.

Various performers took part, including Grammy-nominated country artist Trace Adkins, who was a headliner at the festival.

In light of the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas, killing 59 people, including the gunman and injuring 500 last week, security at the event was tight.

Organizers say that while they wanted concert-goers to have a good time, safety was their number one concern this year.

“We had several security meetings to make sure we were good to go,” said Rich Creeger, Program Directer at WIOB I-105. “There have been a few enhancements this year so you can feel safe that it’s a family-friendly atmosphere,” Creeger added.

Hundreds of people attended this years Fallfest.