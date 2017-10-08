× Drunk woman bites Trooper, urinates in car

LOWER CHANCEFORD TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa — A Delaware County woman is facing charges after biting a state trooper and urinating in the patrol vehicle.

According to state police, Christina Zischkau, 35, of Ridley Park, was pulled over on Friday night in Lower Chanceford Township and arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

While en route to central booking, Zischkau kicked and bit the arresting trooper and urinated in the back seat.

She is facing multiple charges including Aggravated assault on a police officer.