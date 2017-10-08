× York County businesses, farms and wineries pitch in for Farm to City Dinner

YORK, Pa. — A dinner for 200 guests was held Sunday night along North Beaver Street in York.

Local wineries, restaurants and farms contributed to the annual Farm to City Dinner, as well as local musicians.

Part of Beaver Street, outside of Central Market, was shut down for the event.

It cost $75 per person, and the $15,000 raised will go toward York Buy Fresh Buy Local.

Claire O’Brien, with Sunnyside Flowers in York County, said, “We are truly York County local supporters. Many of our attendees are also small business owners here in York County. It’s a great opportunity.”

This is the sixth annual Farm to City dinner and the fifth one that was held outside.