Fire company in Palmyra celebrates grand opening of new fire station

NORTH LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, PALMYRA, Pa. — A fire company in Palmyra celebrated the grand opening its new fire station on Sunday.

Citizen’s Fire Company No. 1 in North Londonderry Township invited the public to be there for the special dedication ceremony.

Families who went, had the chance to tour the fire station, learn fire prevention safety, and enjoy some free food.

Organizers say the event shows people what it takes to be a firefighter and gives locals insight on how the central location of the new fire house will keep the community safer.

“Without the support of the government and the residents that we serve, the project could not have been started and definitely could not have been completed,” said David Dugan, fire chief at Citizens Fire Company No. 1.

Citizens Fire Company No. 1 is a volunteer-based company and has been around for more than 25 years.