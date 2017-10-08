× Governor Wolf Orders Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service

Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf has ordered all commonwealth flags at the Capitol Complex and throughout the state to be lowered to half-staff in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.

All commonwealth flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Sunday, October 8, 2017.

Per an order from the White House, the United States Flag has also been ordered to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Sunday, October 8, 2017.

SOURCE: Pennsylvania Governor’s Office