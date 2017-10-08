× Harrisonville man dies in Guliford Township crash

GULIFORD TOWNSHIP, FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa — One man is dead following a 2 vehicle crash in Guliford Township on Sunday morning.

According to state police, a car was traveling north on WCN Drive around 10:00 a.m. on Sunday. The car crossed over the double lines and into a Dodge Caravan traveling South.

The passenger of the car, Brian Michael Cornett, 26, of Harrisonville was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the car, and driver and passaneger of the Caravan were taken to Meritus Medical Center for treatment. Their extent of injuries is unknown.