× One man killed in Franklin County crash

GUILFORD TOWNSHIP, FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa — One man is dead, following a two-vehicle crash in Guilford Township, Franklin County on Sunday morning.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, a car was traveling north on WCN Drive around 10:00 a.m., when the driver crossed the center line and was hit by a Dodge Caravan, that was traveling south.

The passenger in the car, Brian Michael Cornett, 26, of Harrisonville, Fulton County was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car, along with two people in the Caravan were taken to Meritus Medical Center for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown.