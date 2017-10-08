× Police search for York County work release escapee

SPINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa — State Police in York are searching for a York County work release prisoner who escaped.

Reynaldo Figueroa, 31, of York was sentenced in May to 11 to 23 months in prison on drug charges. Figueroa had a work release job at the Metro Diner.

Police say Figueroa left the Metro Diner and was last seen getting into a dark green SUV or station wagon.

He may be in the Allentown, Lancaster or York County area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP York.