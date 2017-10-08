× Public’s help needed to find missing Lancaster County boy

COLUMBIA, Lancaster County, Pa.– Police in Lancaster County are asking for your help to find a missing teenager.

14-year old Dominick Schoonmaker ran away from his home on the 600-block of Walnut Street in Columbia Sunday evening. Investigators say he was last seen just before 6:00 p.m.

Schoonmaker is approximately 5’1″ tall and 83-pounds. He has blonde hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt and black “Jordan” sweatpants. He was observed by family later in the evening riding his chrome BMX style bike on Columbia Avenue (Route 462) east in Mountville heading toward the city of Lancaster.

Dominick Schoonmaker is listed as a “Missing Person” by Columbia Borough Police. If you know where he is or have seen Dominick, you are urged to call the police department at (717) 684-7735 or contact Lancaster County Communications at 1-800-957-2677.