Special Olympics Powerlifting Team in Adams Co. participate in local competition

HANOVER, Pa. -- The Special Olympics Adams County Powerlifting team showed off their hard work Sunday night.

Twelve athletes participated in an in-house competition at the Crossfit Hanover.

Dozens of friends and family members came out to show their support for the team. The girls and boys train for months to be able to compete.

They perform deadlifts and bench presses and get to show off their skills.

Darlene Stone, the database coordinator and athlete registrar for Special Olympics Adams County, said, "They are chosen by their coach when she thinks they are ready. Powerlifting is a very strenuous sport and you have to be very safe with it."

In November, some of the athletes will move on to compete at the Fall Fest at Villanova.