Thousands raise money for a cure at York’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, York County, Pa.-- Alzheimer's Disease affects more than 400,000 people in Pennsylvania, and many more across the country.

On Saturday, hundreds of people gathered at John Rudy County Park in York County to walk in support of those patients and to raise money to find a cure. Alzheimer's progressively steals a patient's memory and eventually prevents them from being able to talk or respond to the world around them.

Gail Roddie-Hamlin, President of the Alzheimer's Association Greater Pennsylvania Chapter says. "It (the money) is going to research, but it's also going to care & support programs, it supports our advocacy activities, so there are a number of things that we are doing throughout the year to get the word out, funding our awareness activities as well."

The York Walk to End Alzheimer's brought folks out in a sea of purple shirts to support the cause. More than 75-teams joined in the walk, raising in excess of $91,000. The teams and individual walkers could take a one or two-mile path. FOX43's Jaime Garland was honored to serve as the emcee of the day's events.

Organizers say donations will be collected through December 31st. The Alzheimer's Association is hoping to raise $157,000 by the end of the year. To make a donation, you can text 2endalz to 51555.