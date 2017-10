× Another prime-time game for Penn State: Nittany Lions’ White Out game vs. Michigan will kick off at 7:30 p.m.

UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State will have another prime-time game when the third-ranked Nittany Lions host Michigan on October 21.

The kickoff for the Big Ten Conference showdown will be at 7:30 p.m., the university announced Monday.

The game will be televised on ABC.

It will be a White Out in Beaver Stadium.

🚨Game Time Announcement🚨 The #PSUwhiteout vs. Michigan will kick off at 7:30 pm on Oct. 21 & will be televised on ABC.#WeAre pic.twitter.com/rawdMwQXgE — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) October 9, 2017