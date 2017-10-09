× Camp Hill man arrested for allegedly throwing rocks at a West Shore building

WORMLEYSBURG — A 56-year-old Camp Hill man was arrested Friday night for allegedly throwing rocks at a building on the 500 block of North Second Street.

Police say Randall Lee Deppen, of the 2000 block of Arlington Street, was taken into custody after an investigation and charged with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. He was transported to Cumberland County Prison for processing and charging and released.

The charges will be filed with Magisterial District Elizabeth Beckley, according to West Shore Regional police.