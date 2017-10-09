× Central Penn College earns national recognition for online entrepreneurship degree program

SPRING CITY, Pa. — Central Penn College has one of the nation’s top 15 programs in online entrepreneurship degrees, according to Best College Reviews.

The rankings were created using the National Center for Education Statistics’ College Navigator database, according to an announcement about the rankings. The top 15 online associates degree programs were ranked by the following criteria:

Tuition

Customization Options

The “Wow Factor”

Below are the resulting selections for the top 15 online associates in entrepreneurship degree programs according to Best College Reviews:

1. Forsyth Technical Community College – Winston-Salem, NC

2. Seminole State College of Florida – Sanford, FL

3. Northwest Arkansas Community College – Bentonville, AR

4. Stark State College – North Canton, OH

5. Southern State Community College – Hillsboro, OH

6. Genesee Community College – Batavia, NY

7. Columbus State Community College – Columbus, OH

8. Northcentral Technical College – Wausau, WI

9. North Hennepin Community College – Brooklyn Park, MN

10. Tidewater Community College – Norfolk, VA

11. Hudson Valley Community College – Troy, NY

12. Christian Leadership University – Cheektowaga, NY

13. McKinley College – Fort Collins, CO

14. Kaplan University – Fort Lauderdale, FL

15. Central Penn College – Summerdale, PA