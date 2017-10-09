Ex-Penn State AD, Tim Curley, freed from prison, placed on house arrest

HARRISBURG, PA - NOVEMBER 7: Penn State athletic director Tim Curley walks out of the Magisterial District Court after being arraigned on charges of perjury and failure to report under Pennsylvania's child protective services law on November 7, 2011 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Curley and Penn State university vice president Gary Schultz have resigned, and will face arraignment on charges they lied to a grand jury investigating suspected child abuse involving the university's former defensive coordinator Jerry Sandusky.(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa.– Former Penn State athletic director, Tim Curley, was recently freed from prison and placed on house arrest.
According to court documents, Curley has been released to serve his house arrest sentence for his conviction in connection to the Jerry Sandusky child-sex scandal.
In March, Curley pleaded guilty to to one count of child endangerment.
This is only the second stage of Curley’s sentence, as he will now serve four months of house arrest before two years of probation.
