× Ex-Penn State AD, Tim Curley, freed from prison, placed on house arrest

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa.– Former Penn State athletic director, Tim Curley, was recently freed from prison and placed on house arrest.

According to court documents, Curley has been released to serve his house arrest sentence for his conviction in connection to the Jerry Sandusky child-sex scandal.

In March, Curley pleaded guilty to to one count of child endangerment.

This is only the second stage of Curley’s sentence, as he will now serve four months of house arrest before two years of probation.