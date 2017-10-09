× Harrisburg man facing charges after allegedly assaulting girlfriend

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Harrisburg man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.

Scott Cooper, 37, is facing charges of strangulation, simple assault and terroristic threats.

On October 7 at approximately 9:30 p.m., police were dispatched to the 5000 block of Constitution Avenue for a reported domestic dispute.

Upon arrival, police found that Cooper had been involved in an altercation with his girlfriend.

The victim told police that Cooper threw her to the ground and placed his hands on her neck, which caused her to have difficulty breathing.

The victim had injuries that were consistent with the assault she described to police.

Cooper allegedly threatened to shoot the victim with a pistol he owns as well.

He was arrested and placed in Dauphin County Prison in lieu of $75,000 bail.