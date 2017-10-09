× Jingle Bell Jam at Utz Arena to feature Chase Rice

Tickets go on sale Saturday, October 14, 2017 at 9:00 am for the Jingle Bell Jam, featuring Nashville Recording Artist, CHASE RICE. Show time is 7:00 pm. Tickets are $15.00. All seats are reserved.

Chase is known for his multiple hits, including “Ready, Set, Roll,” and “Gonna Wanna Tonight.” Chase Rice recently released his newest album, “Lambs and Lions”. This Album includes seven songs co-written by Chase and features the lead single, “Three Chords & the Truth.” In addition, Chase is a prolific songwriter, penning several hits for other artists, including the most downloaded song of all time, “Cruise” by Florida Georgia Line.

Ticket holders who bring a non-perishable food item to benefit the LifePath Christian Ministries (formerly the York Rescue Mission) will receive a coupon for a small boat of Bricker’s Fries. Coupon must be redeemed the night of the Concert.

SOURCE: York Expo Center Press Release