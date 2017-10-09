× Legendary NFL quarterback Y.A. Tittle dies at age 90

NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Y.A. Tittle has died at age 90, according to ESPN.

Tittle was the subject of one of the most famous sports photos ever taken. In 1964, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette photographer Morris Berman captured a 38-year-old Tittle, then with the New York Giants, kneeling on the field after being hit by the Steelers’ John Baker. The hit left Tittle bloodied and beaten. It was his last season in the NFL.

Tittle played professionally for 17 years, with the Baltimore Colts, San Francisco 49ers and New York Giants. He had his greatest success in New York, leading the Giants to three division titles in four years in a remarkable late-career surge.

He is one of three quarterbacks to have thrown for seven touchdowns in game. The others are Peyton Manning and Drew Brees. Tittle was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 1971.

Tittle played college football at LSU, where he was a two-time All-SEC selection.