Lemoyne man facing indecent assault charges after allegedly grabbing woman

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A Lemoyne man is facing charges after allegedly forcibly grabbing a woman inappropriately.

John Teel, 61, of the 200 block of Herman Avenue is facing indecent assault and harassment charges for the incident.

On October 6 around 11:05 p.m., police were dispatched to a residence in the 100 block of Herman Avenue in Lemoyne for a report of a woman being inappropriately touched by a man.

An investigation revealed that the woman was visiting a neighbor when a man, later identified as Teel, walked up to her and reached in between her legs and grabbed her.

The woman told police she pushed Teel away and went into her neighbor’s home.

Police were able to locate Teel at his home, and he was taken into custody and transported to Cumberland County Prison.