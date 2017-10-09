× Lower Paxton Township police investigating hit-and-run incident where pedestrian was struck

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating a hit-and-run incident where a pedestrian was struck Saturday on Colonial Road at Elmerton Avenue.

Lower Paxton Township police say the victim was struck at about 9:20 p.m. Witnesses told police the man walked into traffic and was hit by a southbound motorist, who did not stop. The vehicle was described as a light-colored sedan. It was last seen turning west on Jonestown Road.

The pedestrian was treated for non-life threatening injuries at a local hospital, police say.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Lower Paxton Township police at (717) 657-5656 or through the Crime Watch website.