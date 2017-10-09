× Miami Dolphins offensive line coach under investigation after video surfaces shows him snorting white substance

MIAMI– The Miami Dolphins and NFL are investigating a video that appears to show offensive line coach, Chris Foerster, snorting a white powder off a table.

In the video, Foerster is seen using a $20 bill to snort the substance off a table while speaking into the camera. Foerster says “… How about me going to a meeting and doing this before I go.”

According to the Miami Herald, there will be a league investigation into the video, and Foerster’s future with the team could be determined as early as today.

Dolphins coach Adam Gase told ESPN on Sunday night that he had just found out about the video and is “processing” the situation.

Foerster did not offer comment on the video.