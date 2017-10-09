× NFL Week 5: How did our area teams fare?

Week 5 of the NFL Season is almost in the books.

Here’s a look how our four area teams fared this weekend:

CARDINALS 7, EAGLES 31

The Eagles were in total control from the first snap of the game as they routed the Arizona Cardinals at home.

QB Carson Wentz threw three touchdown passes in the first quarter, and finished with a career-high four TD throws.

The Cardinals’ offensive line struggled all day, with the Cards’ only able to gain 31 yards on the ground, forcing QB Carson Palmer to throw the ball 44 times.

The Eagles have a quick turnaround this week, as they travel to Carolina to play the Panthers on Thursday night at 8:25 p.m.

JAGUARS 30, STEELERS 9

The Jacksonville Jaguars shocked many on Sunday as they traveled to Pittsburgh and stomped the Steelers.

Rookie RB Leonard Fournette ran the ball 29 times for 181 yards and two touchdowns, as he carried the load for the team on offense.

However, Pittsburgh didn’t do much to help themselves, as QB Ben Roethlisberger had arguably the worst game of his career, throwing 5 INTs.

The Steelers will look to rebound on Sunday, when they travel to Kansas City to face the undefeated Chiefs at 4:25 p.m.

RAVENS 30, RAIDERS 17

After two straight tough losses, the Ravens rebounded with a big win on Sunday as they beat the Oakland Raiders on the road.

RB Terrance West got hurt early in the first quarter, but RB Javorius Allen carried the load with 73 yards and a TD.

Baltimore’s defense rebounded with a big game, holding the Raiders’ offense to 17 points and CB Jimmy Smith returning a fumble 47 yards for a score.

The Ravens will return home to face the Chicago Bears on Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

REDSKINS – BYE WEEK

The Redskins enjoyed a week off during the team’s bye, but will return to action at home against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at 1:00 p.m.