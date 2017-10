× Police investigating online scam involving applying for a loan

PERRY COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating an online scam.

On September 25, police responded to Blain Borough for a report of an online scam.

The victim told police she applied for a loan online and was asked to send five $50 Apple Gift Cards to the company in order to receive the loan.

Then, the victim received two fraudulent checks in her bank account and had money withdrawn as well.

Police are still investigating the incident.