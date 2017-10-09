Police seek Tanger Outlets retail theft suspect

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a woman who allegedly stole shoes from Famous Footwear at the Tanger Outlets on Friday.

According to the release, the pictured suspect was observed on surveillance video selecting four pairs of shoes totaling over $200 and concealing them in a bag. The woman exited the store without paying for the items.

Anyone with information should submit a tip or contact Sgt. Nikolaus at the East Lampeter Township Police Department at phone 717-291-4676.