Police seek woman who stole wallet, used card in West Manchester Twp.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police are looking for a woman who used a stolen card at Target in West Manchester Township.

According to police, the pictured suspect stole a wallet at Panera Bread – Delco Centre on Thursday and used a card from the wallet at Target – York Crossing Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Joshua Sefchick at 717-792-9514 or jsefchick@wmtwp.com.