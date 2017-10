× Report: 76ers center Embiid agrees to five-year, $148 million extension

ESPN reports that Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has agreed to a five-year, $148 million designated rookie scale max extension.

Embiid, 23, played in 31 regular-season games for the Sixers in 2016 — shooting 46.6% from the floor and averaging 20 points per game.

He was the No. 3 pick for the Sixers in the 2014 NBA Draft.