× Starting to take care of your children’s dental hygiene may begin earlier than you think

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Beginning your child’s dental hygiene practices may start earlier than you think.

In fact, dentists recommend cleaning your child’s gums before they even get their first tooth.

Children typically get their first tooth within 6 months of birth, and should visit a dentist within 6 months of that tooth erupting through the gum.

To offer more on these practices, Dr. Tracy Sulc from Smilebuilderz stopped by the set of FOX43 Morning News.