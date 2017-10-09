Sunshine, along with warm temperatures, returns Tuesday

MORE RAIN CHANCES THIS WEEK

Temperatures hover in the 70s and conditions are drier this evening. Clouds break up allowing temperatures to fall into the 60s overnight. With dew points still in the 60s, areas of fog are likely by morning. Sunny breaks for Tuesday warms temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Our sunshine is short lived as the next system is bringing showers back to the region Wednesday. A persistent easterly flow keeps abundant cloud cover around midweek through most of Friday with opportunities for drizzle and showers. Skies improve by afternoon and evening Friday. With the gray skies and damp conditions, temperatures are stuck in the 60s for several days.

BRIGHTER SKIES FOR THE WEEKEND

Sunshine returns along with warmer temperatures Saturday. Morning lows temperatures in the 50s, quickly climb to the upper 70s. High pressure keeps the sunshine around for Sunday. It’s even warmer as we head back to the lower 80s for many spots. Our next system arrives overnight into Monday with showers to begin the week. Temperatures fall back quickly into the upper 60s and lower 70s but are even cooler heading into Tuesday.



MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist