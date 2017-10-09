× Texas Tech police officer fatally shot; suspect in custody

The suspect who fatally shot a Texas Tech University police officer at the police station in Lubbock Monday night has been apprehended.

ALL-CLEAR: The suspect has been apprehended. Lockdown lifted on campus. Avoid TTUPD, north side of campus. https://t.co/jOFvYnGgL6. — Texas Tech (@TexasTech) October 10, 2017

The school issued this statement on the incident:

“Earlier this evening, Texas Tech Police made a student welfare check. Upon entering the room, officers found evidence of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Officers brought the suspect to the police station for standard debriefing. During this time, the suspect pulled a gun and shot an officer in the head. The officer is deceased.”