Texas Tech police officer fatally shot; suspect in custody
The suspect who fatally shot a Texas Tech University police officer at the police station in Lubbock Monday night has been apprehended.
The school issued this statement on the incident:
“Earlier this evening, Texas Tech Police made a student welfare check. Upon entering the room, officers found evidence of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Officers brought the suspect to the police station for standard debriefing. During this time, the suspect pulled a gun and shot an officer in the head. The officer is deceased.”