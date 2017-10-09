× Two students at Carson Long Military Academy facing charges after allegedly exchanging a controlled substance on school grounds

PERRY COUNTY, Pa.– Two students at the Carson Long Military Academy are facing charges after allegedly exchanging a controlled substance on school grounds.

On September 22, police investigated a report of an exchange of a controlled substance between students at Carson Long Military Academy.

As a result of the investigation, distribution of a controlled substance charges have been filed against an 18-year-old and 15-year-old student.