Video captures angry Maryland man riding on the front of a moving school bus

PARKVILLE, Md. — A Baltimore County man was arrested after cameras caught him clinging to the front of a moving school bus, according to Baltimore County police and a report on FOX5DC.

The incident happened Thursday at 3:15 p.m. in Parkville, Maryland.

Police say the man, later identified as Leverne Ardin Doran, of Nottingham, Maryland, tried to stop the school bus after a bottle that allegedly had been thrown from the bus struck his car.

Doran allegedly banged on the doors and demanded to be let on the bus. The driver refused out of fear for the students’ safety, police say.

When he wasn’t allowed on the bus, Doran allegedly jumped on the front of the bus and held on as the bus pulled away. A video of the incident, which was posted on Facebook, shows Doran pounding on the hood and demanding that the driver pull over.

Authorities said the driver slowly drove toward a police department to seek help, but became stuck in traffic.

Doran was later arrested without incident and has since been released from custody. The incident remained under investigation, according to officials.