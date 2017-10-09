× WWE Live Holiday Tour Comes to Giant Center

Tickets On Sale Friday, October 13 at 10 a.m.

(Hershey, Pa. – October 9, 2017) —WWE Live Holiday Tour is coming to Giant Center Friday, December 29th at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for this show are $17.85, $27.85, $37.85, $57.85, $77.85 & $102.85 (processing fees apply), and are available at Giant Center Box Office. They can be charged by phone at 717-534-3911 or 800-745-3000, and online at http://www.HersheyEntertainment.com or http://www.TicketMaster.com.

Fans will see the WWE Championship Steel Cage Match between Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jinder Mahal (with the Singh Brothers) along with the United States Championship Fatal Four Way Match between AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin vs. Kevin Owens. Other WWE Superstars in action will include; Randy Orton, Rusev, Tag Team Champions The New Day, Bobby Roode, Women’s Champion Natalya, Charlotte Flair and many more. (*Subject to change)

For more information, please visit http://www.HersheyEntertainment.com.

The wristband policy will be in effect for this event. Fans are permitted on the Hersheypark Entertainment Complex property beginning at 7 a.m. on Friday, October 13. Two hours prior to the on-sale, fans will be directed in front of Giant Center box office, where they will be issued a numbered wristband. Wristbands are available for one hour, and at the conclusion of that hour, a selected fan will randomly choose a wristband that will determine the line order.

SOURCE: Hershey Entertainment press release