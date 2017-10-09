× YMCA to host Black Tie Gala to benefit cancer survivors

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The YMCA of York and York County will be hosting the Livestrong at the YMCA Black Tie Gala on Friday, October 13th to raise proceeds for the Livestrong at the YMCA program.

The Livestrong at the YMCA program is a free 12-week, researched-based program that supports cancer survivors in regaining physical, emotional, and spiritual strength.

Pro Football Hall of Famer and Buffalo Bills great Jim Kelly will be on hand for the event as the keynote speaker. A cancer survivor himself, Kelly is an advocate for cancer patients.

All proceeds from the event benefit the Livestrong at the YMCA program.

People can purchase tickets for the gala by visiting their website here.

For more information about the event, please call Melissa Gross at 717-812-0119.