2 Delaware men plead guilty to the 2015 murder of a Lancaster Township man

LANCASTER TOWNSHIP — Two Delaware men pleaded guilty to their roles in the 2015 robbery and murder of a Lancaster Township man.

Rashan A. Ross, 28, and his cousin, Kareem D. Ross, 25, were both charged in connection to the September 2015 shooting of Jared Weaver, 19, at an Advanced Auto Parts store on the 1000 block of East King Street, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. The three men were involved in a dispute over $90 worth of “lean,” a cough syrup-based concoction, the DA’s office says.

Rashan Ross pleaded guilty to third-degree murder, robbery, theft and conspiracy in exchange for a prison sentence of 15-30 years.

Kareem Ross pleaded guilty to robbery, conspiracy and theft in exchange for a 5¼ -to-11-year prison term.

First Assistant District Attorney Christopher P. Larsen explained in court that Rashan Ross was determined to have brought a gun and fired at Weaver that night.

Lancaster County Judge Howard Knisely accepted the plea terms and ordered sentence.

Surveillance video of the homicide scene showed two males confronting Weaver before Weaver falls to the ground.

Larsen said Manheim Township police also used cellphone evidence to show contact between the Rosses and Weaver, and that they were at the Advanced Auto Parts location at the time of the shooting.

Third-degree murder is defined as a killing with malice, but without premeditation.

Manheim Township police filed charges.