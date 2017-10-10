Man charged after driving vehicle with stolen license plate

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A man faces charges after driving a vehicle with a stolen license plate.

Around 10:15 a.m., a West Shore Regional Police officer observed a black 1999 Ford F-150 driving with a license plate that was reported stolen from a 2010 Ford F-150 on October 1 in Upper Allen Township.

According to police, the officer attempted to pull the Ford over but the driver refused. The officer eventually pulled in front of the truck, forcing it to stop.

The driver, identified as 44-year-old Wayne Bair, was found to have a DUI-suspended driver’s license, no vehicle insurance, no vehicle registration and an expired inspection, the release state.

The stolen plate was seized and Bair was arrested.

He was transported to Cumberland County Prison and is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, receiving stolen property, driving while operating privilege is suspended, DUI-related, unauthorized transfer/display of registration and certificate of title required and operation of vehicle without official certification of inspection.