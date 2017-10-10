× ‘Ask Evan’: How are right on red light decisions made?

This week’s ‘Ask Evan’ question deals with red lights. Jackie D asks, “How is it decided when you are allowed to turn right on red and when you are not? Who makes those decisions and how are they made?

PennDOT makes those decisions and I’m told there are a lot of engineering details behind the decisions. PennDOT follows something call MUTCD, which are federal guidelines on traffic control devices.

Two good examples of when drivers aren’t allowed to turn right on red include poor sight distance — meaning if you turned right on red, you can`t really see who is coming in that direction from your left. Also, no turning right on red could pertain to pedestrian crossings. An intersection near a school with lots of walkers would be an example. Another no turn on red might be at an intersection where a number of elderly or disabled walkers cross.

You may also see no turn on red signs posted for specific times of day– like morning and afternoon rush hours.

PennDOT also says it hears from municipalities or safety groups that petition to have a no turn on red sign installed when they think there is a safety or traffic issue that popped up. Ultimately PennDOT makes that decision.

