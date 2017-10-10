× Celebration of Life to be held for Shippensburg man who was killed in Las Vegas shooting

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Celebration of Life will be held for a Shippensburg youth wrestling and little league coach who was killed in the Las Vegas mass shooting.

Bill Wolfe, Jr., 42, died on October 1 after the shooting.

His Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, October 13 at 6:30 p.m. in the H. Ric Luhrs Performing Arts Center at Shippensburg University.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bill Wolfe Children’s Fund, c/o Members 1st, P. O. Box 2110, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055.

Online condolences may be expressed here.