Celebration of Life to be held for Shippensburg man who was killed in Las Vegas shooting

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Celebration of Life will be held for a Shippensburg youth wrestling and little league coach who was killed in the Las Vegas mass shooting.

Bill Wolfe, Jr., 42, died on October 1 after the shooting.

His Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, October 13 at 6:30 p.m. in the H. Ric Luhrs Performing Arts Center at Shippensburg University.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bill Wolfe Children’s Fund, c/o Members 1st, P. O. Box 2110, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055.

Online condolences may be expressed here.

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude for the outpouring of support from friends and the community. While they are devastated by this tragic loss, they are consoled by all the incredible acts of kindness. The compassion and generosity shown to them has been overwhelming.
