Dead tree on utility wires leads to dispute between Mt. Gretna residents and Verizon

CORNWALL, Lebanon County — A dead tree hanging on Verizon cables along Butler Road has led to a dispute between Mount Gretna emergency personnel and Verizon, according to West Cornwall Township police.

The tree is sagging against wires just north of Old Mine Road, police say.

West Cornwall police say they’ve called Verizon several times to alert them about the tree, as have members of the Mount Gretna Fire Department and local residents. But, police say, Verizon has told them it will not remove the tree unless it brings down the wires.

The Mount Gretna Fire Department says it can’t remove the tree because it’s touching the utility lines.

Police say the tree is a safety hazard to motorists along Butler Road, but efforts to resolve the situation “have so far been futile.”