Drier and still warm for Tuesday, but a bit less humid

DRIER TUESDAY, STILL WARM: Tuesday is still on the warm side, but it’s a drier day for Central PA. It’s a muggy and warm start, with some patchy areas of fog and haze. Morning temperatures start in the 60s. Humidity levels lower a bit through the day. Skies are partly cloudy, with afternoon high temperatures in the middle 70s to lower 80s. Clouds thicken through the evening, leading to mostly cloudy skies through the night. Overnight low temperatures are cooler, with readings in the upper 50s to middle 60s.

DREARY MIDWEEK: An easterly flow ahead of the next system brings back rain chances, but also contributes to cooler and drier days. Wednesday is mostly cloudy with the chance for showers. Temperatures are in the 60s to near 70 degrees. Humidity levels are even lower, but still noticeable to some. Thursday is overcast with drizzly conditions and light showers. Expect temperatures to stay stuck in the 60s. Friday is slow to see improvements, but some sun should break through for the afternoon. Expect temperatures to warm a bit higher in the 60s.

WARM AGAIN FOR THE WEEKEND: Warming takes place once again just in time for the weekend. Saturday brings a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Temperatures are in the middle to upper 70s. Sunday brings plenty of sunshine, but some late day clouds could build ahead of the next system. It’s even warmer, with afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. The humidity levels jump as well through the weekend. Monday should bring the next chance for showers, but the timing could be a little earlier. Expect temperatures in the 70s.

Have a great Tuesday!