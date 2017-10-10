× Elizabethtown man facing several felonies after raid uncovers prescription pills, marijuana

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– An Elizabethtown man is facing several felonies after a recent raid uncovered marijuana, THC wax, and over 1,000 prescription pills.

Ryan Hummel, 21, is facing four felony counts of possession with intent to deliver and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia charges.

After an investigation that included surveillance, the Lancaster County Drug Task Force raided Hummel’s home in the 400 block of E. Park Street in Elizabethtown on September 28.

Detectives were able to seize:

– 1.9 pounds (866 grams of marijuana);

– 157.8 grams of THC wax (THC is the active component of marijuana);

– 987 Xanax pills;

– 29 Alprazolam pills

– 15 amphetamine pills;

– Numerous other prescription medications;

– Drug paraphernalia;

– $2,700.00 in cash.

Now, Hummel is facing charges.