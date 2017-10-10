× ‘Email prankster’ reaches Harvey Weinstein, Lisa Bloom

A self-described “email prankster” who has fooled a number of White House officials also fooled Harvey Weinstein and his now-former adviser, Lisa Bloom.

The prankster has managed to trick many high-profile Trump administration figures in the middle of major stories concerning them, and now having set sights on Hollywood, the prankster netted another series of notable exchanges.

The prankster, pretending to be Weinstein, wrote to the real Bloom, “Lisa, I’ve had time to think, and I do understand why you felt unable to remain on my team.”

Bloom responded, “Thank you Harvey… The new round of far more serious allegations were not made known to me so I could not have realized. But I am not revealing any of that publicly because that’s between you and me.”

The pretend Weinstein coaxed Bloom for a response, asking which allegations hit her the hardest.

“You can be candid,” the prankster wrote.

Bloom responded with two words.

“Sexual assault,” Bloom’s reply read.

CNN reached out to both Bloom and Weinstein for comment, but did not hear back.

A New York Times report last Thursday detailed decades of predatory behavior by Weinstein, and Bloom joined Weinstein’s team to manage his response to the revelations. Bloom is a lawyer who was at the center of the firestorm that brought down Bill O’Reilly and she is the daughter of Gloria Allred, a prominent lawyer and advocate for women’s rights.

Bloom announced her resignation from her role advising Weinstein on Saturday.

In her email to the pretend Weinstein, Bloom said her breaking point came at the allegations of sexual assault. These emails came before a New Yorker article published Tuesday containing accounts from several women alleging that Weinstein raped them.

The prankster netted the real Weinstein as well by pretending to be Anita Dunn, the former White House communications director for President Barack Obama. Dunn was asked by a mutual friend to speak to Weinstein several weeks ago.

In response to the fake Dunn, the real Weinstein wrote, “I’m sick – I need your advice. All my best, Harvey.”

The prankster replied, “I’m sure redemption can be found Harvey, but only if you’re willing to be as brave as those who have found the strength to stand up to you. You should accept your fate graciously, and not seek to deny or discredit those who your behaviour has affected.”

“I agree,” Weinstein replied.

Despite that agreement between Weinstein and the pretend Dunn, Weinstein has been doing the opposite through his representatives, most recently denying any non-consensual sex in response to the New Yorker report.

A letter obtained by the journalist Janice Min showed Weinstein was writing to Hollywood CEOs and moguls, asking them to defend him.

“A lot of the allegations are false as you know but given therapy and counseling as other people have done, I think I’d be able to get there,” Weinstein wrote. “If the industry supports me, that’s all I need.”

CORRECTION: This story has been updated to correctly describe what Bloom said her breaking point was and what several women alleged to the New Yorker.